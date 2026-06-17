BJP's Dilip Ghosh criticises Mamata Banerjee's Calcutta High Court petition over her Bhabanipur loss, calling it a sign of desperation and internal turmoil within the TMC, also highlighting a complaint by an MP against Kalyan Banerjee.

Ghosh slams Mamata's Bhabanipur election petition

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Wedesday criticised former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following her election petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging the results of Bhabanipur Assembly seat. He claimed that she refuses to accept the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, and continues to act as though the polls are still ongoing.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh suggested that it is a desperate move as the Trinamool Congress is going through an internal turmoil. "When she is in a problem, she goes to the court... Everything she had is gone today. Those who have lost with more than 15,000 votes are going there to appeal that recounting and repolling should be there. She thinks she is still contesting the elections and has not lost," he said.

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In the 2026 Assembly elections, CM Suvendu Adhikari contested from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, the latter previously represented by Mamata Banerjee, and won both seats decisively. He later chose to retain Bhabanipur over Nandigram.

On the Bhabanipur seat, Adhikari got 73917 votes in comparison to 58812 of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leader defeated the TMC chief by a vote margin of over 15,000 votes.

TMC internal turmoil surfaces

Ghosh also touched upon the complaint lodged by rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar from TMC against party MP Kalyan Banerjee Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He alleged that Banerjee faces numerous grievances from within his own party, and insisted that it is time for decisive action against him.

"There are a lot of complaints about Kalyan Banerjee from the MLAs of his own party, like Mahua Moitra and Kakoli Ghosh, but no action has been taken till today. It is time that an action is taken," he claimed.

On Monday, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote to Birla seeking the expulsion of Kalyan Banerjee from the Lok Sabha over allegations of repeated verbal abuse, misogynistic remarks and misconduct within the precincts of Parliament. Dastidar alleged that Banerjee had repeatedly used "objectionable, disrespectful and inappropriate language" against her and other women Members of Parliament during House proceedings.

"Such conduct is unbecoming of a Member of Parliament and undermines the dignity, decorum and standards of parliamentary debate expected from elected representatives," the letter stated.

In response, Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday strongly refuted allegations made against him by Dastidar, terming her complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker as "false, frivolous and politically motivated." Banerjee questioned the basis of the accusations levelled against him and said he had never insulted Dastidar.

"If I am a habitual offender, did I do anything to you? Did I ever insult you? I have been in the legal profession for around 40 years. Someone who does not even come to the Parliament is speaking against me. This is her personal bias," he said. (ANI)