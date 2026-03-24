THE OFFICE WAR! 'Dhurandhar 2' Debate Gets Personal | Facts vs. Propaganda?

Dhurandhar 2: Cinematic Masterpiece or Propaganda? | Heated Office Debate Goes Viral!This started as a simple weekly content meeting… and quickly turned into a full-blown debate on Dhurandhar 2. From performances and storytelling to the bigger question — is Dhurandhar 2 a cinematic masterpiece or a propaganda-driven narrative?What began as a discussion on viral trends spiraled into a heated clash of perspectives — covering:0:00 - Intro1:21 - How the Meeting Spiraled Out of Control4:45 - 'Propaganda' vs. 'Patriotism'17:13 - Discussion Becomes ContentThe film’s 4-hour runtime and storytellingThe use of real political events like demonetizationWhether cinema should show both sides of historyPerformances, casting, and emotional impactNo scripts. No filters. Just a real conversation that escalated.Watch till the end — because this meeting didn’t go as planned.

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