Vijay Tsuanmi in Tamil Nadu: How TVK Chief's Family Celebrated Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Results
Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is making major gains in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, nearing the halfway mark.Celebrations erupted at Vijay’s residence as family members danced and rejoiced amid strong trends favouring TVK. With momentum building across the state, is Tamil Nadu witnessing a historic political shift?👉 Watch the full video for exclusive scenes and reactions.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:10
Now Playing
04:20
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing