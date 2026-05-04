Vijay Tsuanmi in Tamil Nadu: How TVK Chief's Family Celebrated Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Results

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is making major gains in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, nearing the halfway mark.Celebrations erupted at Vijay’s residence as family members danced and rejoiced amid strong trends favouring TVK. With momentum building across the state, is Tamil Nadu witnessing a historic political shift?👉 Watch the full video for exclusive scenes and reactions.

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