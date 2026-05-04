RG Kar Victim's Mother Ratna Debnath Wins BIG in West Bengal Elections | Victory Speech

A deeply emotional and politically charged moment unfolded in the West Bengal elections as Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College victim, bagged the Panihati seat in West Bengal by 28,836 votes.The BJP candidate described her campaign as a “fight for justice,” saying her daughter’s tragedy has now become a symbol of a larger public sentiment across Bengal. Her powerful message — “My daughter will make the lotus bloom in all of Bengal” — has struck a chord with voters amid a high-voltage political contest.Panihati, a long-time Trinamool Congress stronghold, witnessed a dramatic shift as emotional narratives around women’s safety, accountability, and governance dominated the campaign discourse. Debnath also alleged intimidation during polling and said she would continue her legal fight alongside her political journey, making this election story both personal and political.Is this a turning point in Bengal politics?

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