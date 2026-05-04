UDF & LDF Workers Clash at Palakkad Counting Centre

Tensions flared in Palakkad during the Keralam Assembly polls as clashes broke out between UDF and LDF workers outside a counting centre. The situation turned chaotic, prompting swift security intervention as authorities worked to control the crowd and prevent further escalation.0:00 - UDF - LDF workers clash outside centre0:30 - Chaos erupts during vote counting1:00 - Security forces rush to control

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