Delhi weather remains unsettled on September 14, with cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms likely in parts of the national capital. Temperatures are expected to stay around the low 30s amid humid conditions.

Delhi is witnessing unsettled weather on Monday, September 14, as monsoon activity continues over the national capital. Residents can expect cloudy conditions and spells of rain, while thunderstorms may affect parts of Delhi-NCR.

Delhi weather today

The latest forecast suggests that rain activity will continue in Delhi, with temperatures remaining in the low 30s. Current weather observations from the India Meteorological Department showed New Delhi at around 27.6°C with high humidity during the morning observation.

Rain and cloudy skies could provide some relief from the prevailing humidity, although commuters may face disruptions during heavier spells. People travelling during periods of thunderstorms are advised to remain cautious.

Rain and thunderstorm forecast

The India Meteorological Department has indicated that Delhi, Haryana and Punjab are likely to experience widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during the coming days. The wet spell is expected to remain active through September 17.

A recent IMD-linked forecast also warned of rain and thunderstorms in Delhi on September 14, with the possibility of continued rainfall in the capital.

Delhi weather outlook

The unsettled conditions are likely to persist as monsoon activity remains active across northern India. Residents should keep an eye on updated weather alerts, particularly before travelling during periods of heavy rain or thunderstorms.

With rainfall expected to continue intermittently, commuters should also be prepared for slower traffic and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.

For September 14, Delhi's weather is therefore expected to remain cloudy and rainy at times, with thunderstorms possible, while the wider region is likely to see further wet weather over the next few days.