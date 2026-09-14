Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi as a diplomatic win for India under PM Modi's leadership, highlighting the New Delhi Declaration 2026 and the focus on the Global South as key achievements.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday lauded the conclusion of the 18th BRICS Summit under India's chairship in New Delhi as a landmark diplomatic achievement for the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "As India leads, the world listens," Singh posted on X. The two-day summit, held on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam, brought together leaders of the eleven-member BRICS grouping and partner countries under the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

'Human-Centric Approach Became the Hallmark'

"The historic BRICS Summit has successfully concluded in New Delhi. Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, India underlined Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability as its foremost priorities as BRICS Chair. Guided by these priorities, India has laid special emphasis on connecting BRICS cooperation directly with the common people. This inclusive and human-centric approach became the hallmark of BRICS Summit in New Delhi," the Defence Minister said.

New Delhi Declaration a 'Big Achievement'

Singh described the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 as a major milestone of the summit. "The signing of a landmark BRICS 2026 New Delhi Declaration is also a big achievement. It is not just a document; it is a statement of India's growing global influence under the leadership of PM Modi," he said, asserting that India's chairship had put the voice of the Global South at the core of this summit.

"India has put the Global South at the centre, not at the margins, championing a more inclusive, representative and balanced world order. Rooted in our civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam, India has once again shown that leadership is not about having the loudest voice, but the strongest consensus," the Defence Minister said.

The historic BRICS Summit has successfully concluded in New Delhi. Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, India underlined Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability as its foremost priorities as BRICS Chair. Guided by these priorities, India has… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2026

Singh congratulated the Prime Minister for steering the summit to a successful outcome.

PM's Packed Diplomatic Calendar

From Russia and China to Iran and Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic calendar remained packed on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, with PM Modi holding 15 sit-down bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Heads of Government over the last three days. The meetings, held alongside the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, have been in addition to pull-aside interactions with various world leaders and leaders of international institutions, giving a broad sweep to India’s diplomatic engagement during its BRICS chairship.

Among the most significant engagements were PM Modi’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with discussions covering bilateral ties, regional conflicts, multilateral cooperation, border peace, maritime security and the priorities of the Global South.

Declaration Addresses West Asia, Gaza

The meetings came alongside the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, which expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation. The declaration called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region. It also stressed the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with international law.

On Gaza, BRICS called for the implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions, maintenance of a ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access. The grouping also expressed deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire agreement and opposed policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The declaration said a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through peaceful means and fulfilment of the legitimate rights of Palestinians, including self-determination and return. (ANI)