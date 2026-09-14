Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, with devotees flocking to major pandals like Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja. West Bengal celebrations feature a unique socio-political twist, with pandals reflecting recent events.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples from Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu, while celebrations in West Bengal took on a distinct socio-political colour with pandal installations reflecting recent public movements.

Nationwide Fervour

In Mumbai, the traditional epicentre of the 10-day extravaganza, a sea of devotees converged at the famed Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to catch a glimpse and seek the blessings of the deity amid spirited chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

In Nagpur, Mangal Aarti was performed at the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

A massive crowd of devotees thronged Jaipur’s famous Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple starting early Monday morning. Darshan of Lord Ganesha commenced at 5:00 AM with the 'Mangla Aarti' and will continue until the 'Shayan Aarti' at 11:40 PM, providing devotees the opportunity to offer prayers for over 19 hours.

Down south in Tamil Nadu, thousands of worshippers queued up from the early hours at the historic Karpaga Vinayakar Temple in Pillayarpatti, Sivaganga district, to offer prayers and participate in special festive rituals.

Bengaluru is also coloured in the colours of Ganeshotsav. Devotees thronged Sri Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Basavanagudi for Gauri-Ganesha and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Socio-Political Themes in West Bengal

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the festival witnessed a noticeable blend of cultural celebration and contemporary sociopolitical commentary. In Kolkata’s Baguiati, the Executive Palace Apartment Owners’ Association designed their puja pandal around the theme ‘Parivartan – Towards a Developed Bengal with a Double Engine Government’. The pandal installation prominently featured a replica of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital facade alongside models of protesting doctors holding "We Want Justice" placards, juxtaposed against depictions of modern infrastructure and industrial development after the BJP government came to power in West Bengal.

Attending festive events in the state, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh inaugurated a Ganesh Puja celebration at Panihati in North 24 Parganas, stating that the widespread observance of the festival reflects a cultural awakening in the state. "Change is visible all around in Bengal... this time, the festive season here is beginning with Ganesh Utsav, and the festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in every village. Bengal is set to become a 'New Bengal.' Prosperity is coming here," Ghosh said.

Speaking on the creative interpretations in Kolkata's pandals, Ghosh remarked that local artisans are capturing the public sentiment and the state's transition. "Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great pomp and show in Bengal. Some of our artists here have come up with themes reflecting on Bengal's past of bloodshed, violence, and deteriorating industries, and contrasting it with the hope for industrialisation, bullet trains, and improved social order," he said.