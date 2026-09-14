An OHE tripping near Secunderabad caused brief train detentions, but services were quickly normalized. In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a fire engulfed a stationary train coach at Shikohabad, leading to a major firefighting operation.

OHE Tripping in Hyderabad Disrupts Services Briefly

Railway officials swung into action for restoration after an Overhead Electrical Equipment (OHE) tripping was reported between Secunderabad and Lalaguda stations, a South Central Railway official said.

The OHE tripping occured at 10.38 pm on Sunday.

Both up and down trains are operating and running normally, the official said.

A few trains were detained or regulated for less than 10 minutes and were subsequently restored to normal operation.

Train No. 12795 Vijayawada-Lingampalli Express, which was detained in the section, is being moved towards Secunderabad. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported.

Fire Engulfs Stationary Train Coach in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a fire broke out in a stationary train coach at Shikohabad railway station on Saturday, with the affected coach engulfed in flames and thick smoke rising from the premises.

The incident triggered a rescue and firefighting operation at the railway station as efforts were launched to bring the blaze under control.

Other coaches were separated from the affected coach as a precautionary measure to prevent the fire from spreading.

Rescue personnel were engaged in operations following the outbreak of the fire.

A woman who witnessed the incident, Maya Devi Verma, said she noticed smoke coming from the coach and immediately alerted people about the fire.

“I saw smoke and came out and informed everyone. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained,” Verma said. (ANI)