BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused the Congress under Sonia Gandhi of a plot to jail Narendra Modi over the 2002 Gujarat riots. He alleged they used agencies and commissions, but the Supreme Court acquitted Modi on September 12, 2011.

BJP MP Accuses Congress of Plotting to Jail Modi

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday recalled the September 12, 2011 Supreme Court proceedings in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots and alleged that the Congress, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, had sought to implicate Narendra Modi and send him to jail.

In a post on X, Dubey alleged that after the 2002 riots, the Congress had one objective – to send Modi to jail “by hook or by crook—through persuasion, bribery, punishment, or division”.

Alleged Use of Commissions and Agencies

Dubey claimed that the efforts included two judicial commissions, dozens of cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), and three Special Investigation Teams (SITs). “After the 2002 riots, the entire Congress Party, under Sonia Gandhi Ji's leadership, had one sole objective: to send Narendra Modi Ji to jail by hook or by crook—through persuasion, bribery, punishment, or division. Not one but two judicial commissions, dozens of cases by CBI and ED, 3 SITs,” he wrote on X.

He further alleged that when these efforts did not succeed, an attempt was made in the Supreme Court to implicate Modi in the death of former MP Ehsan Jafri through a court-monitored investigation. Dubey also claimed that Jafri’s wife was used for the investigation.

'Truth Prevailed': Supreme Court's 2011 Decision

According to Dubey, the Supreme Court on September 12, 2011, acquitted Modi in connection with the 2002 Godhra incident and the subsequent riots and also rejected any future intervention. “But today, on September 12, 2011, truth prevailed— the Supreme Court acquitted Modi Ji of the 2002 Godhra incident and the subsequent riots, and the Supreme Court also rejected any future intervention,” he further wrote.

He stated that the three-member bench comprised Justices Aftab Alam, DK Jain and Satishivam.

Dubey further claimed that following the judgment, the SIT in February 2012 declared the allegations against Modi to be false, despite opposition from then Home Minister P Chidambaram. The BJP MP said the “victory of truth” led to Modi becoming Prime Minister in 2014 and claimed that it “annihilated the Congress”.

Dubey’s post was the 180th chapter of his series titled “Congress’s Black Chapter”.

Background of the Godhra Incident and Riots

On February 27, 2002, the Sabarmati Express carrying Hindu karsevaks was set on fire by a mob, resulting in the deaths of 59 people, including women and children. This was followed by communal riots across the state of Gujarat, where hundreds were killed.

In 2011, a special court convicted 31 people in connection with the Godhra train burning incident, after which the Gujarat High Court in 2014 upheld the conviction of 11 people while acquitting 20 others.

Finally, the Supreme Court of India upheld the verdict given by the Gujarat HC, dismissing the appeals filed by the convicts in connection with the Godhra train burning. (ANI)