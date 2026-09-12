Congress MP Manish Tewari says 9/11 redefined the world, questioning the role of the US, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan in backing Mujahideen fighters in the 1980s, which he claims ultimately culminated in the terror attacks.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday said the September 11, 2001 terror attacks “redefined the world” and questioned the geopolitical consequences of the US, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan backing Mujahideen fighters in Afghanistan during the 1980s and 1990s.

The Lok Sabha MP said the September 11 terror attacks “redefined the world we live in”, as the national capital is ready to host the two-day 18th BRICS Summit commencing today.

In a post on X, Tewari said, “It is 9.05 PM in New York. It is still 9/11 there as a new day dawns in New Delhi and it prepares to host the 18 th BRICS summit...9/11 brought grief and misery to so many families around the world, and was planned and executed by a Saudi National sitting in a cave in Afghanistan- Osama Bin Laden.” https://x.com/ManishTewari/status/2098586232590840305

Tewari questioned the nationalities of those who carried out the September 11 attacks and said, “15 were from Saudi Arabia, 2 from the United Arab Emirates, 1 from Egypt, and 1 from Lebanon.”

“There was none from Afghanistan or Iraq the two countries subsequently invaded by the United States though the Al Qaeda was based in Afghanistan and sheltered by the Taliban,” he said.

Geopolitical Consequences and Origins

He also questioned who initially patronised Osama bin Laden and fighters who travelled from different parts of the world to Afghanistan in the name of Jihad.

“Some of these elements later morphed into Al Qaida and other transnational terror organisations,” Tewari said.

He said the US, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and other Islamic nations in the region had formed a coalition in the 1980s and 1990s as they sought to turn Afghanistan into a “‘Veitnam’ for the erstwhile USSR”.

“They succeeded the USSR and East Europe did collapse but the tectonic forces that US -Saudi-Pakistan support for the Mujahideen in Afghanistan unleashed ultimately culminated in 9/11 and other terror attacks around the world even before that September morning in New York and Washington, DC,” he said.

A Shift in Geopolitics

Tewari also referred to the BRIC report released by Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill and his team in November 2001, two months after the September 11 attacks.

“The BRIC report was released by the Goldman Sachs chief economist, now Lord Jim O Neil, and his team in November 2001, two months after 9/11. Obviously, it would have been in preparation when 9/11 happened,” he said.

“Did the report also signal a shift in geopolitics without so much as saying it for 9/11 marked the end of the spectre of US unipolarity that commenced with the fall of the Berlin Wall on 9th November 1989,” he asked.

Legacy of 9/11

Tewari said the attacks had also changed the nature of surveillance and security across the world.

“9/11 redefined the world we live in - in more ways than one, including and not limited to, accepting intrusive 24X7 surveillance into our lives now as a norm rather than an exception,” he said.

On the 25th anniversary of the attacks, Tewari paid tribute to the victims, saying, “On the 25 th Anniversary of that dastardly terror attack, my Profound homage to the 2,977 people who needlessly died on that fateful day.” (ANI)

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