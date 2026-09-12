Odisha Vigilance apprehended Sujit Panigrahi, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Khalikote Police Station, Ganjam, for taking a Rs 15,000 bribe. He was caught in a trap inside the police station while accepting the money to help a complainant.

Odisha Vigilance has apprehended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Khalikote Police Station in Ganjam district while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 to help a person in a case registered against him, officials said.

ASI Caught in Vigilance Trap

According to Odisha Vigilance on Friday, Sujit Panigrahi, ASI, Khalikote Police Station, was apprehended while taking a bribe from a person inside the police station premises.

Panigrahi was the Investigating Officer in a case registered against the complainant at Khalikote Police Station and had allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 to help him in the case.

Unable to meet the demand, the complainant reported the matter to the Vigilance authorities, following which a trap was laid on Friday.

Investigation and DA Probe Initiated

A team of Odisha Vigilance subsequently apprehended Panigrahi while he was allegedly accepting the bribe amount of Rs 15,000 inside the police station campus.

The entire tainted bribe money of Rs 15,000 was recovered from the possession of Panigrahi and seized, the Vigilance said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are underway at two locations linked to Panigrahi from the disproportionate assets (DA) angle, according to the anti-corruption agency.

In connection with the case, Brahmapur Vigilance Police Station Case No. 09, dated September 11, 2026, has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

The Odisha Vigilance said that an investigation is in progress against Panigrahi.

A detailed report on the matter is awaited. (ANI)