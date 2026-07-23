Delhi Police Inspector REVEALS Horror Attack at Jantar Mantar CJP Protest | "100-150 People Beat Me"

An injured Delhi Police Inspector has shared his account of the violence that erupted near Jantar Mantar during the protest in New Delhi.Inspector Nand Kishor Singh, who was on his way to report for night duty, alleged that he was attacked by a large group of protesters while walking in uniform towards his office. According to the officer, he was assaulted with sticks, stones and other objects before managing to escape with injuries.In this video, the injured inspector recounts the sequence of events, describing the situation on the ground and the challenges faced by police personnel during the protest.