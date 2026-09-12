The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished 33 properties and sealed five others on Saturday across 12 zones as part of its drive against dangerous buildings and unauthorised constructions. The civic body is also surveying PG accommodations.

MCD Intensifies Action: 33 Demolitions on Saturday

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday carried out 33 demolition actions across all 12 zones, targeting dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and Building Bye-Laws. The civic body also sealed five properties and issued 29 show-cause notices during the enforcement drive.

The action follows Friday’s exercise, when 25 properties were demolished and four others sealed. Major action on Saturday was reported from Nehru Vihar and Gandhi Vihar in the North Zone, where dangerous structures were targeted. In Rohini’s Sector 3, an RCC panel built over a third-floor terrace room was demolished, with the reinforcement cut using a gas cutter. Action was also taken in Vijay Vihar and Sectors 15 and 16.

MCD teams carried out further enforcement action in areas including Satbari, Sainik Farms, Bhajanpura, Shahdara, Dwarka, Kakrola, Tihar Village, Rajouri Garden Extension, Paschim Vihar, Jogabai Extension and Jamia Nagar.

Citywide Survey of Paying Guest Accommodations

The MCD is also conducting a citywide survey of paying guest (PG) accommodation. So far, around 2,251 PG buildings housing nearly 47,000 occupants have been identified. The civic body said the survey data is being consolidated and further action will be taken against violations as per applicable rules. It added that inspections and enforcement against dangerous buildings and unauthorised construction will continue across Delhi.

Friday's Drive Saw 25 Demolitions

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stepped up its enforcement action against unauthorised construction, dangerous buildings and violations of the city’s planning and building regulations, carrying out 25 demolition drives across all 12 zones on Friday. The civic body said four properties were also sealed, six show-cause notices were issued, and four demolition orders were passed during the day’s operation.

The latest action comes a day after the MCD carried out a larger enforcement exercise, in which 41 properties were demolished, and another 61 were sealed for violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and building bye-laws. On Friday, enforcement action covered several parts of the capital. Demolitions were reported from Satya Niketan in the South Zone, Vasant Kunj in the Southwest Zone, Burari in the North Zone, Shalimar Bagh in the Keshavpuram Zone, and Krishna Park in the Central Zone. Action was also taken at Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar and Chandu Nagar in Nehru Vihar in the Northeast Zone.

In Old Delhi, the MCD carried out demolition work at a property in Delhi Gate Bazaar, Daryaganj. Officials said two roof panels on the fifth floor were demolished and cut down with the assistance of personnel from Daryaganj police station.

Ensuring Compliance with City Planning Norms

MCD officials said the citywide drive is aimed at checking unauthorised and potentially dangerous constructions and ensuring that properties comply with the MPD and applicable building regulations.

Alongside the demolition and sealing drives, the civic body has been conducting a citywide survey of paying guest (PG) accommodation. According to the MCD, its field teams have so far identified 1,523 buildings operating as PG accommodations across Delhi, with an estimated 33,500 occupants living in these properties.

The civic body is now compiling the information collected during the survey and said further action will be taken wherever violations are found, in accordance with the applicable rules. The survey is part of the MCD’s broader effort to bring PG accommodation under closer regulatory scrutiny, particularly in areas where such establishments operate from buildings that may not comply with planning or safety norms.

The civic body said enforcement operations will continue across all 12 zones of Delhi. (ANI)