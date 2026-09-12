The Delhi government's GST department seized 50 tonnes of goods worth nearly Rs 5 crore at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. The consignment, arriving from Andhra Pradesh, included copper and mixed scrap and lacked mandatory e-way bills and invoices.

The Delhi government’s GST department, in coordination with railway officials, has seized around 50 tonnes of goods worth nearly Rs 5 crore at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

The consignment, which arrived on a train from Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh, included around 25 tonnes of copper scrap valued at approximately Rs 3 crore. Another 25 tonnes of mixed scrap, clothing and other goods, estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore, were also seized.

Goods Transported Without Mandatory Documents

The action was carried out after the department received information that goods were being transported without mandatory documents, including invoices and e-way bills. Officials are now conducting a detailed verification of the seized goods and related documents to check compliance with GST rules.

Government Vows to Curb Tax Evasion

The department said it is also stepping up surveillance of goods transported through the railway network to identify unaccounted consignments and possible tax evasion.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government would not tolerate tax evasion or loss of government revenue. She said the government would focus on strengthening monitoring across different modes of transportation and ensuring that businesses follow tax rules and operate transparently.

The GST department said coordination with railway authorities and monitoring of railway routes would be further increased as part of its efforts to curb tax evasion. (ANI)