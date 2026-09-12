77 participants of the Kailash Manasarovar Sojourn and 3 volunteers are unaccounted for after flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border. The Isha Foundation said identification work is ongoing and, given the conditions, may take considerable time.

80 Still Missing, Identification Ongoing

Seventy-seven participants of the Kailash Manasarovar Sojourn and three volunteers remain unaccounted for following the flash floods that struck the Nepal-Tibet border, with identification work at the site still ongoing, the Isha Foundation said in a release.

“77 participants of the Kailash Manasarovar Sojourn and 3 volunteers remain unaccounted for. This number is unchanged since our last update. The authorities have indicated that identification work at the site is ongoing and, given the conditions, may take considerable time,” the foundation said.

International Coordination and Site Access

The foundation said it remains in regular contact with Chinese, Indian and Nepali authorities and relevant embassies of 19 countries to seek information on affected individuals and ensure that updates received through government and consular channels are passed on to affected families.

It said identification details, photographs and other relevant information have been shared with authorities and search-and-rescue teams where appropriate to support identification and search efforts.

According to the release, access to the site at Gyirong Port on the Chinese side of the Nepal-Tibet border remains restricted by Chinese authorities for forensic and rescue purposes, while access on the Nepal side remains restricted by Nepali authorities. “No private individuals or organisations have been allowed near the site,” the foundation said.

On-Ground Support and Family Communication

In Nepal, around 25 Nepali volunteers have been deployed to support the on-ground effort. The team has coordinated with Nepal Police, Nepal Tourist Police, hospitals, mortuaries, government offices and other local authorities, while also establishing contact with the Nepali Army.

The foundation said its teams are monitoring official Nepali and Chinese government and police sources for updates on rescue efforts and identification. The Nepal team has also visited hospitals, mortuaries and the DNA centre to understand the identification process.

The foundation said information received from embassies and authorities is being communicated to affected families and that it will continue following up with local authorities and emergency services. (ANI)

It also said its volunteers are working around the clock to respond to emails and calls received through its hotline in eight countries.

“We remain committed to seeking out, following up on and sharing relevant information with the affected families and with you all as soon as we are able to do so,” the foundation said. (ANI)