After meeting the Dalai Lama, RSS leader Indresh Kumar urged China to abandon its 'expansionist policy' and follow the path of Buddha. He emphasized that India respects all religions and does not believe in an expansionist approach.

RSS leader meets Dalai Lama, urges China to shun expansionism

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday urged China to shun its “expansionist policy” and follow the path of Buddha, saying humanity and mutual respect among religions should guide relations between nations.

Speaking to ANI after meeting Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, Kumar said India respects all religions and does not believe in an expansionist approach.

“We met the Dalai Lama today, and he clearly mentioned that India is a land which honours and respects all religions. India does not believe in an expansionist policy, and the Dalai Lama is free to follow and practice his religion in India,” Indresh Kumar told ANI.

Indresh said the issues of development, religion and humanity were also discussed during the meeting, and referred to the ongoing BRICS Summit in Delhi.

“We know the BRICS Summit is going on in Delhi and India always says that we should achieve complete development within our own countries. We should help other lands or religions instead of occupying them,” he said.

“I would say that China should follow the path of Buddha. China should avoid its expansionist policy. Rest China has to decide how to adopt humanity,” Indresh said, adding that the discussion with the Dalai Lama covered these issues.

He said the Dalai Lama had emphasised the need for China to understand religion and humanity, describing the message as “a request, not an allegation.”

Remarks at 'Rashtra Nirman' workshop

Indresh was addressing a workshop titled ‘Himalay Sanrakhan se Rashtra Nirman ki or’, jointly organised by Himalaya Parivar and the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala. Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta attended the event as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Indresh Kumar said freedom was among the most important values for humanity. Referring to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he said Bose’s call was for freedom and not merely material benefits.

Indresh also said that he and his associates met the Dalai Lama during their visit and had a “fruitful discussion.” He recalled that the Bharat-Tibet Sahyog Manch originated in Dharamshala and described the region as a spiritual land.

Highlighting India’s global standing, Indresh Kumar said more than 38 countries have conferred their highest honours on India, calling it a matter of pride and urging people to understand India better.

He also said China should not be considered an enemy and should not act against humanity.

On religious conversion

On religious conversion, Indresh Kumar claimed that a “new campaign of conversion” exists and said that many Indian Muslims and Christians have ancestors who belonged to the same broader ancestral communities as other Indians.

He said people should examine their ancestral history while discussing the issue.

Governor Gupta on BRICS summit

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, speaking to ANI, said countries including Russia, China and India are interconnected and expressed hope that economic and diplomatic relations could improve through greater convergence of thought.

“It is quite obvious that whether it is Russia or China or India, all of us are connected with each other. I think our business and diplomatic relations will become better when we have similar thoughts, so I wish the BRICS Summit should become a platform to achieve this,” Gupta told ANI.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. (ANI)