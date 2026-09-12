Delhi's Tis Hazari Court granted a two-day transit remand to Chennai Police for a man arrested for circulating fake AI-generated videos of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thalapathi, which made false promises of financial benefits on a fraudulent Facebook page.

Man Arrested for Circulating Fake AI Videos

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court granted 2-day transit remand of a person to the Chennai Police, who has been arrested for allegedly using and circulating Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Thalapathi AI-generated videos and images through a social media handle to induce the public at large by making false promises.

Details of the Allegations

An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in the Greater Chennai area. It is alleged that the Facebook page "Vijay Thalapathi Help" was created on August 20 and is presently having approximately 90 followers and following 167 pages.

It is alleged that on this Facebook page, TVK leader Vijay Thalapathi's photo and the ruling party's photo were uploaded, and the description "Namaskar main CM Vijay Thalapathi CM select hone par all over India mein help kar raha hun logon ki" was also found. A mobile number was found to be mentioned in the Facebook profile. The said mobile number was found registered in the name of the accused Neeraj.

Fraudulent Social Media Activity

The police further submitted that the said Facebook page contained reels and photographs falsely depicting the CM participating in a "Crorepati" programme and making announcements purportedly offering financial benefits to the public. The page also circulated AI-generated images containing claims regarding free houses, bikes, and other benefits, thereby creating a false impression of official endorsement and misleading the public, the police said.

Chennai police stated that during the investigation, several Facebook pages containing content relating to CM Vijay Thalapathi were identified and analysed by the cyber expert team.

Court Grants Transit Remand

After hearing the submissions, the Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Preeti Rajoria on September 11 granted a two-day transit remand of accused Neeraj to Chennai Police to produce him before the competent court at Chennai. He was arrested in the Burari area of Delhi.

" Accused Neeraj is hereby permitted to be taken in custody from Delhi to the jurisdictional Magistrate at Greater Chennai, Tamil Nadu, by the authorised police officials of Greater Chennai Police, with proper escort and necessary security arrangements," duty JMFC Rajoria ordered on September 11. The court directed that the accused shall be produced before the jurisdictional Magistrate at Saidapet, Greater Chennai, without unnecessary delay and, in any event, on or before 13.09.2026.

Police Submissions to the Court

The investigating officer moved an application through Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Aman Gaurav seeking 2 days of police custody of accused Neeraj to produce him before the competent court at Chennai.

It was submitted that, on 05.09.2026, the present case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, West Zone, Anna Nagar, Chennai, regarding the Social media handles being used to create and circulate AI-generated, digitally manipulated and fabricated videos and images portraying the leader of the TVK party as making statements, announcements and promises of various benefits, apparently with an intention to mislead the public, cause damage to his reputation, create false digital records and potentially induce the innocent public to get cheated.

It was further submitted that these accounts seem to be activated and managed from different states, and the pattern and coordinated nature of the above acts prima facie disclose a deliberate and organised criminal conspiracy involving impersonation, identity misuse, forgery, fabrication of false digital records, and dissemination of manipulated content with the dishonest intention of cheating the innocent public.

The investigation officer also said that unauthorised use of the name, image, voice, and identity of a popular political leader appears intended not only to facilitate financial and non-financial fraud, but also to defame and discredit him for ulterior motives.

The investigation officer highlighted that the scale and systematic dissemination of such fabricated content indicate a coordinated cyber-enabled criminal conspiracy aimed at causing widespread public deception, financial loss, reputational damage, disturbance of public order and adverse implications for the internal security of the State. (ANI)