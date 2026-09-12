Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary chaired a meeting to review plans for the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and 'Seva Sankalp Evam Kayakalp Abhiyan'. The month-long drive starting Sept 17 will feature 13 citizen-centric themes and various public engagement events.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday at 'Samvad' in the Chief Minister Secretariat to oversee preparations for the upcoming 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and 'Seva Sankalp Evam Kayakalp Abhiyan'. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary to CM Deepak Kumar, Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, along with cabinet ministers and senior department officials.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' Details

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit presented a detailed roadmap of both campaigns. The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will run from September 17 to October 17, featuring 13 major themes and citizen-centric programs. Highlights include 'Aashirwad Ka Diya'—a statewide festival of lights on September 17 across districts, blocks, and booths—and the 'Seva Kshetra' initiative, which will conduct 7-day drawing and speech competitions in schools from September 25 to October 1. Additional events under the month-long drive include street plays under 'Seva Smaran' showcasing 25 years of welfare initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a 3-day Anganwadi engagement drive ('Aangan Ka Milan'), a short video campaign titled 'Kahani Badlav Ki' targeting 25 lakh public experiences, a torchlight rally ('Seva Jyoti Yatra'), and 'Vadnagar to Varanasi'—a holy water pilgrimage via motorcycle. A day-long 'Seva Setu' camp on October 6 will address pending public grievances across all blocks.

'Seva Sankalp Evam Kayakalp Abhiyan'

Concurrently, the 'Seva Sankalp Evam Kayakalp Abhiyan' will run from September 17, 2026, to March 31, 2027. This initiative focuses on two core objectives: upgrading existing public infrastructure and building new community assets. Upgrades and repair work for public amenities—such as sanitation, painting, drinking water, and electricity—will be completed by November 30, 2028, while new asset construction will conclude by March 31, 2027.

Chief Minister's Directives

Addressing the officials, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasised that public service and community welfare remain the highest priorities of the state government. He instructed ministers and district officials to formulate a strict 30-day calendar via video conferences and ensure maximum public participation.

Ahead of the upcoming festival season, the Chief Minister urged administration teams to execute cleanliness drives, tree plantation, blood donation camps, and painting of schools, health centres, and Anganwadis before Diwali. He further directed each Gram Panchayat to identify and execute 10 localised development schemes to systematically strengthen rural infrastructure. (ANI)