YSRCP leaders accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of using an official meet to vent frustration, targeting a Dalit IAS officer, and failing to address a severe drought. They also alleged irregularities in DSC sports quota appointments and warned officials.

YSRCP alleges CM Naidu misused conference, targeted officials

YSRCP SC Cell president and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu used the Collectors and SPs Conference to vent his frustration instead of addressing public problems.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office, he said, "Chandrababu had lost not only public confidence but also the confidence of officials."

He accused the Chief Minister of targeting Dalit woman IAS officer K Sunitha for giving a statement in the Skill Development case and said officers were being humiliated for insisting on rules.

Sudhakar Babu alleged that, "Collectors and SPs were being pressured to act in favour of NDA leaders, calling it an attack on constitutional governance." He also alleged irregularities in DSC sports quota appointments and demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, saying responsibility could not be shifted onto officials.

"The State was facing a 54 percent rainfall deficit, yet no concrete action plan on drought, drinking water or fodder was announced during the 22-hour conference," he said. He questioned claims of Rs 23 lakh crore investments, saying, "Only around Rs 6,000 crore had materialised".

Babu further criticised delays and cuts in Talliki Vandanam, failure to complete houses started under the previous government and Chandrababu's remarks on pension beneficiaries. He warned officials not to become scapegoats by signing illegal orders.

'Babu and drought are twins': YSRCP slams govt over farmer crisis

On Friday, former minister and senior YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath launched a fierce attack on the N Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government, accusing it of completely abandoning farmers in the wake of a severe drought and a 55 per cent rainfall deficit across Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office, Sailajanath alleged that the state administration has failed to roll out any meaningful contingency plan, claiming that "Babu and drought are twins" has once again proved true, with farmers across the State staring helplessly at dried-up fields.

According to a press release issued by the party, Sailajanath said the State is facing a rainfall deficit of more than 55 per cent, while cultivation in parts of Rayalaseema has fallen to just 30 to 35 per cent of normal levels. He said farmers were advised not to cultivate paddy, yet the government failed to ensure alternative crops such as groundnut and red gram. Around 3,500 acres under Nellore Barrage have dried up for want of water, while nurseries in the Krishna Delta are also suffering. (ANI)