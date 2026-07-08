Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced stringent new rules for registering properties via General Power of Attorney (GPA). The move aims to curb revenue loss, crack down on land mafias, and prevent stamp duty evasion through detailed scrutiny.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a "major and stringent" decision to curb revenue loss in the registration of immovable properties, crack down on land mafias and fraud and safeguard government revenue, a release said.

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Acting on the Chief Minister's directions, strict guidelines have been issued for detailed scrutiny of property-related documents executed through General Power of Attorney (GPA). "All Sub-Registrars have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions with immediate effect," it added.

New GPA Scrutiny Rules

CM Rekha Gupta said the government is fully committed to protecting the interests of Delhi's citizens and safeguarding government revenue. "It has been observed that in several cases, documents are registered merely as a 'GPA' by paying only a nominal stamp duty, even though they contain provisions relating to the sale of property, handing over possession and transfer of ownership rights," it added. She said this amounts to direct evasion of stamp duty and will no longer be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister said that every GPA document presented for registration in Delhi will now undergo detailed scrutiny by the Sub-Registrar. "During the examination, particular attention will be paid to whether the document mentions any monetary consideration, provides for the handing over of possession of the property, is irrevocable in nature, or grants permanent authority to sell, gift, transfer, or mortgage the property," it added.

Mandatory Referral for Non-Blood Relation GPAs

The Chief Minister said that GPAs executed in favour of persons other than blood relations, namely parents, spouse, son, daughter, brother or sister, will no longer be registered directly by the Sub-Registrar. "All such cases will be mandatorily referred to the concerned Collector of Stamps for adjudication to determine the appropriate stamp duty payable," it added.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the Collector of Stamps will be required to pass a reasoned written order on every such reference within 30 days. "The order will determine whether the document is merely a General Power of Attorney or whether it attracts full stamp duty as applicable to a Conveyance Deed (Sale Deed). In exceptional circumstances, this period may be extended up to a maximum of three months. No such GPA will be registered unless the Collector of Stamps has passed the order and the appropriate stamp duty has been paid," it added.

Enforcement and Accountability Measures

The Chief Minister further clarified that if any Sub-Registrar registers such a GPA in violation of these rules without referring it to the Collector of Stamps, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against the concerned officer.

The Chief Minister said that to ensure greater transparency and accountability, every Sub-Registrar's office will maintain a separate register for such cases and submit monthly reports. She has also directed that an online tracking mechanism be developed within one month to monitor all such cases, it added.

CM Rekha Gupta said this initiative will not only safeguard government revenue but also protect ordinary citizens from fraud involving defective documents. She reiterated that transparency and integrity remain the highest priorities of the Delhi Government.