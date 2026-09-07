Delhi clears more than 2,000 seized vehicles through public auctions, earning over ₹5 crore, while 5,000+ pending chemical analysis cases at the Excise Control Laboratory are also resolved.

There is an ongoing administrative cleaning campaign in Delhi as the government has taken steps to dispose of the seized vehicles as well as the chemical analysis cases that belong to the Excise Department. More than 2,000 seized vehicles have already been auctioned in the open market, generating a revenue of over ₹5 crore for the government.

Alongside, more than 5,000 cases relating to the chemical analysis at the Excise Control Laboratory have been cleared in order to expedite the investigations relating to the seized liquor samples.

Seized Vehicles Converted Into Government Revenue

A huge number of vehicles seized under the Excise Act were lying for several years in the parking lots of police stations and other public lands. These vehicles not only occupied the valuable places but were also losing their worth gradually.

As part of a special drive, more than 2,000 vehicles were auctioned through public bidding by the Excise Department. The effort resulted not only in generating a revenue of over ₹5 crore for the government but also in disposing of vehicles that have been lying for years in police and public lands.

The disposal of other vehicles will also be carried out.

More than 5,000 Pending Chemical Reports Cleared

Another area where the Excise Department was facing a huge backlog was with regards to chemical analysis cases. Over 5,000 reports relating to the chemical analysis of liquor samples seized were said to be pending for some time now.

The delay in preparing such reports would obviously impact the investigation process as well as any further proceedings in this regard. As per the government, recruitment against the vacant positions and modernization of the lab has contributed to making it efficient.

The department is now able to prepare the report in just a matter of days, which was taking longer before.

Fast Action on Illegal Liquor Cases

Timely chemical analysis reports can help in carrying out investigations in an effective manner. The quick availability of such reports will even help in filing of charge sheets in illegal liquor cases.

Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta said that the emphasis of the government is not only in launching new schemes but in making the administration transparent, accountable, and result oriented.

The latest operation is yet another example that shows how clearing the old cases and efficient utilization of government resources can help in improving governance.