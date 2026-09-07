After a building collapse in Satya Niketan killed six, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the govt and MCD will create a policy mandating structural audits for public-use buildings. Strict action was promised against negligent officials.

New Safety Policy for Public Buildings

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), is formulating a policy mandating periodic structural audits and safety certifications for all buildings used for public activity -- including PGs, nursing homes, schools and other facilities -- failing which no such activity will be permitted. She was speaking after visiting the site of the Satya Niketan building collapse, which has claimed six lives.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta said, "The government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is formulating a policy mandating that any building intended for public use—whether a PG, nursing home, school, or any other facility—must undergo periodic structural audits and safety certifications; otherwise, no public activity will be permitted there."

"We will not allow anyone to reside in unsafe PGs. We have arranged accommodation in college hostels for those evacuated from the building, and the government is ensuring their needs are met. We are in contact with the parents of the students affected by this tragedy and are providing them with full support to alleviate their distress. Regarding government officials whose oversight, negligence, or other lapses contributed to this situation, strict action will be taken against them this very day; no one will be spared," he added.

Cause of Collapse and Rescue Challenges

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's statement about the cause of the collapse backs the CM's statement. "The information received so far indicates that while this building was 40-50 years old, attempts were made to carry out work in its basement, which triggered this accident. The Chief Minister stated yesterday itself that strict action would be taken regarding the issues raised," he told reporters.

He added that an adjacent structure at the site, also 40–50 years old, will definitely be demolished, having already been evacuated and slated for demolition, but it cannot be brought down immediately, as the structure is currently unstable and the condition beneath the accumulated debris is not yet known.

"The NDRF team is continuously engaged in the operation. You can see that this situation involves a high degree of sensitivity because the building visible in the background is also 40–50 years old. It poses a major challenge for the NDRF to ensure no damage occurs to the adjacent building while clearing the debris from below and checking for any further casualties. However, the NDRF is a highly capable force; I have gathered information and spoken with the NDRF chief. The adjacent building will definitely be demolished—it has already been evacuated and is slated for demolition. But the challenge right now is that the structure is currently unstable; we do not yet know the condition beneath the accumulated debris, so it cannot be demolished immediately," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revisited the site on Monday and held discussions with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials on the ongoing rescue and debris-clearing operation. Rescue and search operations at the site remain ongoing.

MCD Orders Demolition as Protests Erupt

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday ordered the demolition of the building at Property No. 13, Satya Niketan, within three days, citing its “ruinous/dangerous condition” and stating that it posed a risk to occupants and people in the neighbourhood.

The collapse has triggered questions about the construction. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Monday held protests over the Satya Niketan building collapse in the national capital, demanding accountability and action against those responsible.

NSUI President Vinod Jakhar alleged a major failure in the rescue operation and questioned the preparedness of the authorities to deal with the incident. He alleged that the system had failed due to a lack of disaster planning, management, equipment and a proper rescue team. (ANI)