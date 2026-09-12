Karnataka Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the Mekedatu project is the only permanent solution to the Cauvery issue. He stated that a court hearing is due and the state has argued effectively for its farmers, releasing less water to Tamil Nadu.

Cauvery Water Dispute

Karnataka Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Friday said the Mekedatu project is the only permanent solution to the Cauvery water issue and asserted that the state has made efforts in favour of its farmers.

Speaking on the issue of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Chaluvarayaswamy said a court hearing is scheduled for Monday, and the appeal is ready. "There is a court hearing on Monday. The appeal is already filed. Till then, the legal team has said to release water. I had said to release less water. I will see how much has been released. If the order is not followed, it will be rejected again. It is not possible to release 6,000 cusecs of water. There will be a settlement on this by next Monday," he said.

He said farmers had been requested not to sow crops and they had followed the request. "We had requested farmers not to sow crops, and they have not sown. Work is being done to fill tanks and lakes by giving water through the Kattu system. After December, we will save drinking water. We will not just sit saying we have not got justice; we are trying. We have argued effectively. In the last 40 years, this is the first time we have given less water. A decision will be taken after Monday," he said.

The Minister said no order had earlier been given in the CWRC meeting and maintained that efforts had been made in favour of the state's farmers. "In the CWRC meeting, no order was given earlier. We have made efforts in favour of the state's farmers. The least amount of water has been released. The Authority's order cannot be rejected," he said.

Minister on Other Water Projects and Mekedatu

On the Mahadayi and Upper Krishna issues, Chaluvarayaswamy said the Centre was not supporting the state. He said he was not blaming the Union Minister or the opposition over the Cauvery issue, but asserted that they should speak about the Mekedatu project. "The Centre is not supporting in Mahadayi Upper Krishna issues. On the Cauvery issue also, I am not blaming the Union Minister or the opposition. They should speak about Mekedatu; they are not speaking. Mekedatu will get cleared. If there is a permanent solution to Cauvery, it is the Mekedatu project," he said.

Cloud Seeding Efforts

On cloud seeding, the Minister said it had not yielded proper results. "Cloud seeding is not yielding proper results. They said it will come after the Gowri festival; let's see. It has been done at two or three places; only 5 mm of water has come," he said.

ED Raids on Congress Leader

On the Enforcement Directorate raids involving the family of Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi, Chaluvarayaswamy said the raids were being conducted with an eye on the next election. "ED is an institution; whether it is politically motivated or not, I don't know. These raids are happening in states where Congress is in power. There are elections ahead; hence this attempt," he said.

100 Days of Government

On the completion of 100 days by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Minister said the occasion was celebrated by people as a festival. "How was the festival held yesterday? We did not just do a programme; people celebrated a festival. Have you seen that we have given a 100-day programme to the people? Shivakumar is doing good work. We have joined hands with him. He will do good work in future also," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)