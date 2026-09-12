Telangana will appoint one transgender person as a co-opted member in each of its nine municipal corporations outside GHMC. The state's new education policy will also cater to Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Gen Beta to help achieve its future economic goals.

Transgender Representation in Municipal Corporations

Minister for Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu on Friday informed the Telangana Legislative Assembly that transgender persons would be appointed as co-opted members in the nine municipal corporations in the State that are outside the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. He said one transgender person would be nominated as a co-opted member in each corporation. To facilitate this, the Minister introduced a Bill seeking amendments to the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019.

Sridhar Babu said, "Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had undertaken several initiatives to bring transgender persons, who face social discrimination and marginalisation, into the mainstream and ensure their greater participation in public life."

New Education Policy for Future Generations

Meanwhile, on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the state's education policy should cater to Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Gen Beta, saying the education system must be useful for all generations. Speaking in the Assembly, Reddy asserted that the state's new education policy has been framed keeping in mind not just the current generation but also Gen Alpha and Gen Beta, stressing that education will be crucial for Telangana to achieve its “Rising 2047” goals and a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034.

Speaking about the generations, Reddy said Gen Z refers to those born between 1997 and 2012, while Gen Alpha comprises those born between 2013 and 2024. He said children born from 2025 to 2039 are considered Gen Beta.

“Today, a lot of discussions are taking place about "Gen Z." When we say Gen Z, we are referring to those born between 1997 and 2012. Today, discussions are happening about them, meaning those who are more than 14 years old and under 29 years old are Gen Z,” he said.

He pointed out that two Gen Z members, Yashaswini Reddy and Mynampally Rohit, are members of the Telangana Assembly. (ANI)