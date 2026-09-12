DRI busted a gold smuggling syndicate at Mumbai airport, arresting two airline staff and two transit passengers. An airline staffer was intercepted after a 50km chase. In total, 3.47 kg of gold dust valued at Rs 5.47 crore was seized.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, detected a well-organised syndicate involved in smuggling foreign-origin gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, involving transit passengers and airline staff.

Airline Staff Nabbed After 50km Chase

According to the DRI, an airline staff member involved in the clandestine removal of the smuggled gold was intercepted after a pursuit of approximately 50 km following his exit from the airport. Upon search, three capsules containing gold dust in wax form were recovered from his possession.

On enquiry, he disclosed that the gold had been handed over to him in the transit area by a transit passenger and that another female airline staff member was involved in its removal from the airport. The female staff member was subsequently intercepted near the airline counter, the DRI said.

Wider Syndicate Uncovered

The staff member further disclosed the involvement of two more transit passengers. Acting on this information, DRI officers maintained discreet surveillance and intercepted the two Indian transit passengers while they were handing over gold to the airline staff member. The passengers had arrived from Muscat and Dubai.

In a swift follow-up operation, the handler who was coordinating with the airline staff member was also apprehended, the DRI said.

Gold Worth Rs 5.47 Crore Seized

In all, eight capsules containing 3.47 kg of gold dust in wax form, valued at approximately Rs 5.47 crore, were recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Four persons, comprising two transit passengers and two airline staff members, were arrested.

This operation reflects DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit’s continued commitment to intelligence-led enforcement against organised gold smuggling networks and to curbing the illicit flow of foreign-origin gold through the airports. (ANI)