Delhi Cops Recall Jantar Mantar Horror | "They Beat Us With Stones, Sticks & Knives" | CJP Protest

Jantar Mantar CJP Protest LIVE: Two injured Delhi Police personnel, Head Constables Babu Lal and Balram, have shared their accounts of the violence they say they experienced during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak.According to their statements, thousands of people had gathered at the protest site. They described being attacked while on duty, alleging that members of the crowd used stones, sticks and other weapons. One officer said he sustained severe head injuries and was rescued by bystanders before being taken to hospital, while another said he and his colleagues were attacked from behind amid the chaos.Watch their full account of what they say unfolded during the protest.Disclaimer: This video presents the officers' version of events as described in their interview. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.