Delhi government greenlights amended solar policy, offering up to 3kW rooftop solar systems at zero upfront cost for eligible domestic consumers. The scheme combines Centre and state subsidies and includes free maintenance for five years.

Zero-Cost Rooftop Solar Scheme

The Delhi government has approved the second amendment to the Delhi Solar Energy Policy, 2023, to expand rooftop solar across the capital. Under the new policy, domestic consumers with average monthly electricity consumption of up to 400 units in FY 2025-26 can get rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW at zero upfront cost, subject to technical feasibility.

The scheme will combine the Centre's Rs 78,000 subsidy with an additional Rs 78,000 capital subsidy from the Delhi government. The government will also cover the difference between the subsidy amount and the tendered cost of the solar plant, ensuring eligible consumers do not have to make an initial payment for installation.

Continued Subsidies and Surplus Power Benefits

The existing electricity subsidy will continue for eligible consumers. Those using up to 200 units will continue to get a 100 per cent subsidy, while also benefiting from the electricity generated through their rooftop solar systems. A 3 kW system can generate around 300 units, and any surplus power can be supplied to the grid, for which consumers will be paid at the applicable average power purchase cost of the discom.

Long-Term Benefits and Future Targets

The government has also made maintenance easier by providing free operation and maintenance of the solar systems for the first five years. After that, consumers can opt for maintenance and insurance services through discoms or their empanelled agencies. The systems are expected to have a lifespan of around 25 years.

Delhi has set a target of installing solar systems on 2.30 lakh rooftops and adding 500 MW of additional rooftop solar capacity by March 2027. So far, 10,073 solar systems have been installed across the city.

Streamlined Installation Process

The net metering process has also been reduced from 75 days to 25 days, while application and registration fees for residential systems of up to 10 kW have been waived.

Government Vision and Commitment

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy will make solar energy more affordable and accessible and help implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Surya Ghar vision in Delhi.

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the decision was taken at the 40th Cabinet meeting and claimed that free electricity has been secured and institutionalised for the next 25 years. He said the scheme will help consumers move from simply using electricity to generating it as well. (ANI)