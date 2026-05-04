A 5-year-old boy died in a tragic incident in North-East Delhi after a 'Chinese manjha' slit his throat. The child was riding on a bike with his family near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital when the accident occurred. Police are investigating.

A 5-year-old boy lost his life after coming in contact with Chinese manjha tragic in North-East Delhi, police said. Police said the five-year-old child's throat got slit while riding on a bike with family. A child's neck was slashed by a 'Chinese manjha' near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in the Usmanpur PS area of North-East District. The five-year-old child's throat was slashed while riding on a bike with family. Police are investigating the matter, Police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)