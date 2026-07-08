CSIR-NAL completes the design for the indigenous 19-seater Saras MkII aircraft, a milestone for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and the UDAN scheme. Meanwhile, construction of Leh's new airport terminal is 83% complete, set to triple its capacity.

India's aviation sector received a boost as the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) completed the design phase of the indigenous 19-seater Saras MkII aircraft, while construction of the new airport terminal at Leh reached 83 per cent. The development marked progress in the country's efforts to strengthen regional air connectivity and aviation infrastructure.

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Saras MkII: A Milestone for Indigenous Aviation

Announcing the development in a post on X, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh described the completion of the Saras MkII design as a milestone for India's indigenous aviation programme. "Breaking News from the Ministry of Science & Technology. India achieves a milestone breakthrough in the Aviation sector, led by a #Bengaluru-based institute of #CSIR," Singh wrote. Breaking News from the Ministry of Science & Technology. India achieves milestone breakthrough in the Aviation sector, led by a #Bengaluru-based institute of #CSIR. CSIR-National Aeronautics Laboratory Bengaluru has wrapped up the design phase of the 19-seater #SarasMkII, a… pic.twitter.com/pLkUQqs8s5 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 8, 2026

He said that the CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru, had completed the design phase of the 19-seater Saras MkII aircraft. "CSIR-National Aeronautics Laboratory Bengaluru has wrapped up the design phase of the 19-seater #SarasMkII, a testament to India's growing prowess in indigenous aircraft development," the minister said.

Highlighting the significance of the achievement, Singh added, "This milestone reinforces PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and accelerates the UDAN initiative, enhancing connectivity to remote and high-altitude regions with homegrown technology."

The CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) also hailed the development in a post on X. "India takes a giant leap in indigenous aviation as CSIR-NAL completes the design of the 19-seater #SarasMkII, strengthening #AtmanirbharBharat and regional connectivity under #UDAN," CSIR said. ✈️ India takes a giant leap in indigenous aviation as CSIR-NAL completes the design of the 19-seater #SarasMkII, strengthening #AtmanirbharBharat and regional connectivity under #UDAN. https://t.co/PXpyBsV6mo — CSIR-NIScPR (@CSIR_NIScPR) July 8, 2026

Leh Airport Terminal Nears Completion

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu shared an update on the construction of the new airport terminal at Leh, saying the project was progressing at a rapid pace. In a post on X, Naidu said, "Fast-paced construction of Leh's new airport terminal...83% of the physical construction is complete. Once operational, the new terminal is designed to handle up to 54 flights a day, three times the current capacity, advancing Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of next-generation aviation infrastructure." Fast paced construction of Leh’s new airport terminal… 83% of the physical construction is complete. Once operational, the new terminal is designed to handle up to 54 flights a day, three times the current capacity, advancing Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of next… pic.twitter.com/zl329Kv1hT — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 8, 2026

The new terminal is expected to significantly enhance passenger handling capacity and improve air connectivity to the strategically important Ladakh region.

Earlier, the Ministry of Science and Technology said that SARAS Mk-2 is only the beginning, as India must now look ahead to conceiving and building larger aircraft, including the 19-seater class, in the long run to meet its growing aviation needs. (ANI)