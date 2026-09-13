The Keralam government has allocated Rs 551.5011 crore to the PWD for Sabarimala pilgrimage preparations. This is a significant increase from previous years. The Travancore Devaswom Board also performed rituals to remedy an alleged 'vak dosham'.

Over Rs 551 Crore for Sabarimala Prep

The Keralam government on Sunday allocated Rs 551.5011 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) for various works related to preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage, the Chief Minister’s Office said. The allocation was approved by Chief Minister VD Satheesan following a review meeting on preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The proposal for the allocation was submitted by the Public Works Minister and was promptly approved by the Chief Minister.

The funds will be utilised for various works being undertaken by the PWD as part of preparations for the pilgrimage season. The latest allocation of Rs 551.5011 crore is higher than the amount earmarked for Sabarimala preparations in the previous two financial years.

The government had allocated Rs 377.80 crore for Sabarimala pilgrimage preparations during 2025-26. In 2024-25, the allocation stood at Rs 326.97 crore.

Rituals to Address Temple 'Doshas'

Earlier last month, the Travancore Devaswom Board performed special rituals at temples across Keralam to address alleged 'doshas' associated with the Sabarimala temple. The rituals were conducted at around 25 temples, including the Mookambika Temple in Kollur, as part of measures to remedy what has been described as a 'vak dosham' (adverse effects caused by words).

Special rituals were performed at the Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka and at temples in Kasaragod. At the Mookambika Temple, a bell, tongue and stylus were offered as part of the ritual. A Maha Puja will also be conducted after the Navaratri celebrations. According to the Devaswom Board, the 'dosham' was identified during a Deva Prashnam conducted in 2018. It was reportedly attributed to alleged abusive language used by employees and security personnel towards devotees at Sabarimala. (ANI)