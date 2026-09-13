BJP's R Ashoka slammed the Karnataka govt over alleged restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, calling it a 'Taliban govt'. He claimed police threatened organisers in T Narasipura against holding processions near mosques or using crackers.

BJP leader and Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Sunday said he would visit T Narasipura in Mysuru to seek “justice” over alleged restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and accused the Karnataka government of adopting a “one-sided” approach.

Ashoka alleged that a police officer in T Narasipura had called Ganesh festival organisers and threatened them against going near any mosque, taking out processions, bursting crackers or raising slogans. He said that people were not being allowed to celebrate Ganeshotsava peacefully since the Congress government came to power and alleged that there was harassment across the state.

'This is a Taliban government'

Speaking to the reporters, Ashoka said, “The police officer in T. Narasipur, Mysuru, called the Ganesha festival organisers and threatened them not to go near any masjid, no procession, no crackers, and no slogans. This is not just a Mysuru issue; this is happening across Karnataka. Police officers are calling Ganesha Chaturthi organisers and threatening them... This shows that the Karnataka government is a Taliban government, a one-sided government. At mosques, from 4 AM to 10 PM, prayers and slogans are played on loudspeakers. There is no restriction."

Ashoka alleged that the situation showed that the Karnataka government was a “Taliban government” and a “one-sided government”. Referring to the use of loudspeakers, Ashoka said the Supreme Court had issued directions on their use and alleged that the Karnataka government had imposed a restriction on the use of loudspeakers after 6 PM.

Challenges DK Shivakumar

Targeting Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ashoka alleged that he was an “election-time Hindu” and demanded action against the police officer. "The Supreme Court has also given directions on the use of loudspeakers. Now, the Karnataka government has imposed a restriction that no loudspeakers can be used after 6 PM. What is this? I will go to T. Narasipur for justice, for democracy, and against this Taliban government. DK Shivakumar is an election-time Hindu. After the election, you are no longer a Hindu. If you are a real Hindu, show it by taking action against the police officer. Immediately suspend him. Then the people of Karnataka will understand who is a Hindu and who is not," he said. (ANI)