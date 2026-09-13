A multi-vehicle collision involving a car and two lorries paralysed traffic on the Salem-Bengaluru highway in Krishnagiri, injuring one. Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident during his morning walk in Pune.

Major Accident on Salem-Bengaluru Highway

Traffic was disrupted for several kilometres on both sides of the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway after a car was involved in a collision with a container lorry near Santhapuram next to Kaveripattinam on Sunday.

The car was travelling from Dharmapuri towards Krishnagiri when it was hit from behind by a lorry. Following the impact, the car lost control, entered the opposite lane and collided with a container lorry. The car was thrown off and completely mangled in the accident.

One person travelling in the car was rescued with serious injuries and shifted to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The container lorry and the car blocked the middle of the highway, resulting in traffic being paralysed on both sides for several kilometres since around 7:30 am. The disruption occurred amid a heavy holiday rush, with thousands of vehicles travelling through Krishnagiri due to consecutive holidays and an auspicious day.

Kaveripattinam police are clearing the vehicles and taking steps to restore traffic movement.

Man Dies in Pune Hit-and-Run

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Pune, a 48-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding four-wheeler during his morning walk in the Pashan area of Pune on Saturday morning.

According to the Pune City Police, the incident occurred around 7:00 AM on DRDO Road, opposite the Hanuman Temple near Necklace Garden in Pashan.

The deceased has been identified as Virendra Raghavendra Prasad Dwivedi (48), a resident of Gulmohar Plaza, Vivekanand Society, Pashan, originally hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

The police said that Dwivedi was out for his routine walk when an unidentified driver operating a four-wheeler struck him from behind. The driver was allegedly driving rashly, negligently, and at a high speed, completely disregarding traffic safety norms. The severe impact caused critical injuries to the victim, ultimately leading to his death.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the Chatuhshrungi Police, under the jurisdiction of the Pune City Police Commissionerate, registered a case. (ANI)