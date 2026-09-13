BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed the BRICS Summit as a "historic success" under India's leadership, creating an influential international platform. He criticised Congress, which questioned the summit's gains for India.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday described the BRICS Summit as a “historic success” and said the grouping had emerged as an influential international platform under India’s leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the participation of China, Russia, Iran, the UAE, South Africa and Brazil reflected the growing significance of the grouping. "BRICS Summit has been a historic success. I congratulate the Prime Minister. Under India’s leadership, major countries like China, Russia, Iran, the UAE, South Africa and Brazil have created an alternative and influential international platform.... The strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack is also a very significant development. India’s foreign policy has been highly successful under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership," Prasad said.

Prasad criticises Congress

Prasad also criticised the Congress for questioning the outcome of the BRICS Summit and challenged the party to respond to the developments. "Economic relations were discussed, bilateral meetings were held, China extended a new hand of friendship towards India, and the leaders of Russia, Malaysia and Iran praised the PM Modi... Congress, which questioned the outcome of BRICS, should now answer," he added.

Congress demands answers

Meanwhile, in Ranchi, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said no country in the world supports terrorism and the government should inform the public about what India has gained from BRICS. "It cannot be that any country in the world supports terrorism... What they have gained from BRICS should be told to the public," he told ANI.

New Delhi Declaration 2026 Adopted

The BRICS countries on Saturday adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, backing the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations, including its Security Council, while strongly condemning the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and calling for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Support for India's UN Aspirations

The declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, said China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council. The BRICS leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries.

'Zero Tolerance' for Terrorism

On terrorism, the grouping condemned “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured. The declaration reaffirmed BRICS’ commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens. It also called for zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected double standards in countering the menace. (ANI)