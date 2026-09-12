Candidates of the 68,500 teacher recruitment process protested near UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's residence in Lucknow, demanding justice for OBC candidates and implementation of the State Commission for Backward Classes' order.

Candidates of the 68,500 teacher recruitment process staged a protest near the residence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow on Saturday, demanding implementation of the State Commission for Backward Classes' order and justice for OBC candidates.

The protesting candidates gathered at a short distance from Maurya's residence and raised slogans in support of their demands. Holding banners, they sought to meet the Deputy Chief Minister and urged the government to resolve the issue related to the recruitment process.

Justice Demanded for OBC Candidates

The protesters raised slogans including, "Implement the State Backward Classes Commission order - 68,500 teacher recruitment. 2018" and "Give justice to the OBC candidates." Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters said, "We have come today to present our case to the Chief Minister. Regarding the reservation scam in the recruitment of 68,500 teachers, the State Commission for Backward Classes had issued a clear directive to revise the results and grant appointments to the candidates; however, the process has not yet been completed."

"I urge the CM to speak with us and find a permanent solution to this issue. If our demands are not met, we will knock on the doors of all leaders, ministers, and officials to plead for justice. We will go to any lengths to secure our rightful justice," the protester added.

Police Disperse Protesters

The candidates expressed their desire to meet Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and present their demands. However, police personnel deployed in the area intervened and prevented the protesters from proceeding towards the residence.

The security personnel subsequently made the protesters sit in a bus and removed them from the spot within a short time. (ANI)