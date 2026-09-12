Delhi Police arrested three people, including the mastermind, for painting offensive graffiti at Singhu Border ahead of the BRICS Summit. The act was allegedly done at the behest of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

3 Arrested for Pro-SFJ Graffiti Ahead of BRICS Summit

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three persons, including the alleged mastermind, in connection with graffiti painted at Delhi’s Singhu Border ahead of the BRICS Summit, police sources said.

The accused allegedly painted offensive slogans and graffiti at the behest of banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The graffiti was painted on walls at the Singhu Border on September 6.

Pannun had claimed responsibility for the act in a post on X, sources said.

According to police, the alleged mastermind was in direct contact with a foreign handler, was receiving foreign funding and was managing the operations of SFJ in India.

Investigation and Arrests

The Special Cell registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter.

During the probe, police examined CCTV footage from the Singhu Border and obtained clues about the accused.

Based on the CCTV footage and other leads, the police team arrested the three accused, sources said.

The police have also recovered the car allegedly used by the accused in carrying out the graffiti.

Further investigation is underway.

Tight Security for BRICS Summit

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements, including the deployment of dog squads, have been put in place at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13.

To ensure safety at the event, Delhi Police has mobilised around 15,000 personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces for security arrangements.

Delhi Police has mobilised over 15,000 personnel for these arrangements.

The MHA has provided us with approximately 200 CAPF companies, which are being deployed for law and order duties and other operational tasks, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Manish Agarwal said on Friday.

About the BRICS Grouping

The theme of this year's summit is “Building Resilience for Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.”

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously chaired the grouping in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. (ANI)