Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi in an armoured Aurus Senat as Xi Jinping prepared to use Hongqi N701. From a 4.4‑litre V8 hybrid to life‑support systems, here’s what’s known about the presidential limousines showcased around the 18th BRICS summit.

New Delhi’s security footprint expanded well beyond motorcades as leaders arrived for the 18th BRICS summit on Saturday and Sunday. Alongside delegations came state limousines designed as rolling fortresses and mobile command centres, drawing attention from diplomats and car watchers alike.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached the capital on Friday in his armoured Aurus Senat. He and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks and then rode together in the Russian president’s limousine, a scene set a day before the 11-member BRICS summit.

The Aurus replaced the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman as Putin’s official ride in 2018. Developed under Russia’s Kortezh project, the presidential L700 stretches around seven metres and weighs several tonnes, much of it in armour and protective systems.

The visit turned the capital into a showcase of “cardiplomacy".

Putin’s Aurus Senat: powertrain and protection

The Senat uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid producing around 598 horsepower and 880 Nm, paired with a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Exact protection levels remain classified, but reports say it can resist high-calibre and armour-piercing rounds.

Its windows use multi-layer bullet-resistant glass several centimetres thick. The car adds run-flat tyres, a reinforced fuel tank and underbody blast shielding, plus an independent oxygen and filtration setup for chemical incidents and integrated fire-suppression.

A secure communications suite keeps the president connected. In back, there are heated and ventilated massage seats, digital screens, work tables, a refrigerator and a privacy partition. A civilian Senat is priced around 18 million roubles (roughly Rs 2.5 crore), while the presidential version with added security is not sold commercially. Modi also rode with Putin in the Aurus during the SCO Summit in China last year.

Hongqi N701 and the L5: Xi’s state limousines

Chinese President Xi arrived in Delhi on September 12 and is expected to use the Hongqi N701. Hongqi, meaning “Red Flag", was created by First Automotive Works in 1958 for China’s leadership, later fading before returning as a premium domestic marque.

The N701, closely associated with Xi’s high-security movements, is estimated at more than 18 feet in length and over three tonnes. It is believed to carry heavy armour, bullet-resistant glass and reinforced bodywork, along with independent life-support and secure communications. China has not officially disclosed its engine, output or ballistic rating. Built in very limited numbers, it is not available to private buyers.

Hongqi’s India link also runs through the L5. Modi travelled in a Hongqi L5 during his 2025 visit to Tianjin for the SCO Summit, while Xi used an L5 in 2019 during informal talks with Modi in Mahabalipuram. The L5 spans more than 5.5 metres, weighs over three tonnes, has been offered with a 6.0-litre V12 making more than 400 horsepower, and can reportedly reach nearly 210 kmph. Inside are leather seats, wood and jade detailing, heated and ventilated massage seats and individual entertainment screens. The car costs nearly 5 million yuan, or around Rs 7 crore.