CM Rekha Gupta has outlined a new Delhi child safety plan covering child begging, POCSO and HPV awareness, school security, institutional reviews and education, skill and employment support for children leaving CCIs.

The chief minister of Delhi, Ms. Rekha Gupta, has set up new priorities in terms of safety, protection, education and development of children after her discussion with members of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). Discussions have included various aspects, such as child begging prevention, improvement in safety at schools, and increased support to children leaving institutional life.

Among those who took part in the discussion were the chairperson of DCPCR, Mr. Om Prakash Vyas, and some other related officials. Ms. Gupta noted that ensuring the safety, dignity and future of every child living in Delhi is an important task for the government.

Strengthening of the Child Begging Free Delhi Campaign

The government is going to promote the Child Begging Free Delhi Campaign with increased participation of NGOs, CSOs and RWAs.

This campaign is supposed to be more comprehensive than mere rescue of children from the streets. Their identification, protection, rehabilitation and creation of opportunities for future safety will play an important role in it.

POCSO And HPV Awareness Programs To Be Strengthened In Schools

Schools will get more priority in terms of implementation of child safety policy in India. There will be increased awareness regarding POCSO Act that will make children and their parents aware of how to protect children from sexual abuse along with other matters related to their safety and protection.

Apart from POCSO, HPV awareness program will also be launched in schools. This will ensure easy availability of health-related information regarding children and adolescents.

School Staff And Drivers To Undergo Police Verification

Another issue that the government has discussed during the meeting pertains to security issues within the school environment. Police verification of the school staff members, drivers and other individuals working in schools will be carried out.

Also, the government will ensure that there are regular checks of school safety measures to identify problems.

Anganwadi, Palna Centers and CCIs Also Subject to Review

The performance of Anganwadi centers, Palna Centers and Child Care Institutions (CCIs) will be subject to review as well. The arrangements pertaining to the security, welfare, nutrition and other necessities of children will be monitored by authorities.

This is in order to guarantee that institutions entrusted with vulnerable children can create a conducive atmosphere for them.

Education and Employment for Children Who Leave CCIs

One of the key concerns raised during the meeting was the process of transition for children who leave CCIs. The government plans to enhance the education, vocational training, job opportunities and aftercare services for such children.

It is important to facilitate their education, vocational training and progress toward self-reliant living rather than leaving them unaided when they are out of institutional care.

From Child Protection to a Secure Future

The action plan integrates all aspects of child protection, education, healthcare, school safety, rehabilitation and livelihoods. The coming challenge will be its effective implementation.

Through collaboration of government institutions, schools, NGOs, CSOs, and RWAs, Delhi hopes to develop an approach whereby children are not just protected but also provided with the necessary dignity, support and chances for securing a better future.