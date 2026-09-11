SFI Kannur District Secretary Joel Thomas was arrested by Kerala Police for alleged violence during a protest. The SFI condemned the arrest as politically motivated, citing procedural violations and warning of massive protests along the transit route.

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Kannur District Secretary Joel Thomas was arrested on Friday by the Keralam Police in connection with the alleged violence that broke out during an SFI march in Thiruvananthapuram. Thomas was taken into custody by the police from outside the Krishna Menon Memorial Government Women’s College in Kannur.

SFI Alleges 'Politically Motivated' Arrest

Reacting strongly to the development, SFI Kerala State Secretary PS Sanjeev termed the arrest politically motivated, alleging severe procedural violations and human rights abuses by the investigating team.

Speaking to reporters in Kannur, Sanjeev claimed that the mandatory statutory guidelines regarding arrests were bypassed by the police. "Why was Joel Thomas arrested now? When making an arrest, there are established procedures. It must be reported to the concerned police station in the district where the arrest took place. After reporting and recording the arrest charges there, they are supposed to proceed only after informing his family or relatives. None of those procedures have been followed," Sanjeev alleged.

"Immediately after the arrest, now... when we inquire now, they have already crossed Angamaly. He hasn't been given food; he hasn't been given water. What is the Kerala Police intending to do? He is being taken by diverting through secluded back roads. That too, without upholding any human rights whatsoever. What heinous crime has Joel Thomas committed? Engaging in student organisation activities? Becoming the district secretary of the SFI? The Kerala Police must answer this," Sanjeev said, warning of massive protests along the transit route.

'Witch-hunt' and 'Fascist Policy' Allegations

Sanjeev also alleged that a systematic "witch-hunt" is being carried out under the leadership of the Satheesan government. Sanjeev said elections are currently being held in campuses and schools across the state, and alleged that students faced brutal police action during a protest in which Vande Mataram was sung in full.

He questioned which police officer was allegedly attacked by SFI activists and asked what public property was damaged and which officer was injured. Sanjeev also criticised the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a student protest, calling it unprecedented in history.

He condemned the arrest of SFI Kannur District Secretary Joel Thomas and alleged that a “fascist policy” was being adopted to prevent students from protesting. He further accused the Kerala Police of acting at the level of KSU and warned that SFI cannot be destabilised through arrests and suppression of student protests for political gains.

Background of the Protest

The development comes after the SFI on September 2 staged a march to the Keralam Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, protesting the alleged police assault on its student leaders, including central committee member Arya Prasad and state secretariat member Vaishnavi Shaji, during a demonstration at Kerala University.

The march came a day after a clash broke out during an SFI march to the University of Kerala, where the student organisation alleged that police personnel used excessive force against its members. SFI has accused the police of brutally assaulting its activists and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged attack. (ANI)