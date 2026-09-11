Delhi CM Rekha Gupta welcomed global leaders for the BRICS Summit, calling it an honour for the city. She lauded PM Modi's leadership for enhancing India's global stature and invited guests to experience the capital's rich culture and heritage.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday extended a warm welcome to world leaders, delegates, and distinguished guests arriving in the national capital for the BRICS Summit, describing the hosting of the prestigious event as a moment of great honour and pride for the city.

A Moment of Honour and Pride

Taking to X, the Chief Minister highlighted India's evolving role on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the nation has brought greater confidence, balance, and purpose to international engagement. "Delhi extends a warm welcome to the leaders, delegates and distinguished guests arriving for BRICS. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Bharat has brought greater confidence, balance and purpose to global engagement, with dialogue, trust and shared progress at its core," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Welcoming the international guests to experience the rich heritage and cultural diversity of the capital, she underlined India's core civilisational ethos of global unity. "For Delhi, hosting BRICS is a moment of honour and pride. We welcome our guests to experience a capital shaped by centuries of history, enriched by many cultures and guided by the timeless Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," Gupta added.

India's BRICS Chairship and Agenda

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, marking its fourth chairship of the grouping.

India's 2026 BRICS chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability. The BRICS India 2026 logo features petals of a lotus radiating in the vibrant colours of all BRICS member countries, while the 'Namaste gesture represents India's spirit of warmth, respect and harmonious collaboration.

The main programme of the BRICS Summit with leaders is expected to discuss India's initiatives as chair and ways to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership. Key areas are expected to include trade, finance, energy security, digital technology, resilient supply chains and global governance reforms. (ANI)

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