Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. The month-long campaign, starting Sep 17, will feature 13 components aimed at public service and engagement across the state.

A high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit to discuss the comprehensive preparations and successful implementation of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' (Service Pledge Campaign), scheduled to take place from September 17 to October 17.

According to a press release, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries from various state departments attended the meeting in person, while District Magistrates from all districts joined via video conferencing. During the review, the Chief Secretary assessed the department-wise status of all 13 key components of the campaign and directed officials to complete preparations in a time-bound manner.

Campaign Initiatives and Public Engagement

The release noted that the campaign will commence on the evening of September 17 with the 'Aashirwad ka Diya' (Lamp of Blessing) program, involving the collective lighting of lamps in every household across the state and at a minimum of 10 prominent or symbolic public locations in each district.

To facilitate this, lamps will be distributed to beneficiaries through Jeevika, urban local bodies, and the Public Distribution System. Additionally, between September 17 and October 7, painting and speech competitions based on the theme 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp' (Developed India Pledge) will be organised in all government and private schools under the 'Seva Chitra' initiative, alongside Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs).

To raise public awareness, 18-20 theatre troupes will be formed under the 'Seva Smaran' (Service Remembrance) initiative; these troupes will perform street plays in schools, colleges, and panchayats, with special performances scheduled for October 2, the release said. Furthermore, a three-day event titled 'Aangan ka Milan' (Gathering in the Courtyard) will be held at all Anganwadi centres from September 25 to October 7. This event will feature the honouring of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, interactions with beneficiary mothers, and recreational activities for children, alongside the dissemination of information regarding nutrition and health schemes, the release added.

Highlighting Achievements and Mobilization

To highlight the positive changes brought about in people's lives by government schemes, district and state-level digital data banks will be created by compiling authentic reels and short videos under the 'Kahani Badlav Ki' (Story of Change) component. Additionally, 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' will feature foot marches, as well as bicycle and motorcycle rallies across the state and districts; volunteers from 'Mera Yuva Bharat' will participate in these events, culminating in a collective pledge for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India 2047).

As the nationwide 'Vadnagar to Varanasi (Jal, Jan, aur Seva Sankalp Yatra)' passes through Bihar, arrangements will be made for grand receptions, security, accommodation, and interactions with local beneficiaries at designated stopover points, the release noted. To foster public participation, 25 activities, including the cleaning of ponds and Chhath ghats, tree plantation, and sanitation drives, will be conducted under the 'Seva Mera Yogdan' (Service: My Contribution) initiative, ensuring visible, on-ground transformation at a minimum of two locations in every assembly constituency.

Direct Service Delivery and Innovation

The release also stated that camps will be organised at the block and assembly levels under the 'Seva Setu Abhiyan' (Service Bridge Campaign) to provide immediate benefits to citizens, 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' (Government at Your Doorstep). This will facilitate the on-the-spot implementation of 26 major central schemes and other public welfare programs.

Meanwhile, under the 'Seva Ke Rang' (Colours of Service) program, human ‘rangolis’ will be formed at prominent locations in urban bodies, and a 'Bharat Mandala' with a diameter of 108 meters will be created in selected cities, accompanied by drone coverage. To seek technical solutions for local issues, online applications will be invited from youth, students, and startups through the Industries and Science & Technology Departments under the 'Innovation Challenge'.

Under the 'Jansevak Mahakumbh' (Grand Gathering of Public Servants), a list of active and capable representatives from panchayats and urban local bodies will be prepared to ensure their participation at the state level. Finally, under the campaign's concluding component, '25 Years, 25 Stories (National Unboxing)', factual material and curated kits showcasing key state and district-level achievements will be coordinated and distributed nationwide in a time-bound manner.

Future Plans: Seva Sankalp evam Kayakalp Abhiyan (2026-2027)

It was also announced at the meeting that, alongside the main campaign, the 'Seva Sankalp evam Kayakalp Abhiyan' (Campaign for Commitment to Service and Transformation) would be implemented in the state from September 17, 2026, to March 2027, the release highlighted.

Key activities under this initiative will be executed by the Departments of Education, Health, Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Backward and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare, Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Panchayati Raj, and Urban Development and Housing. Strict deadlines have been set for the concerned departments: all repair work must be completed by November 30, painting of all government buildings must be finished by Diwali, and approved new construction projects must be completed without fail by March 2027. (ANI)