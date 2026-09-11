Patiala House Court granted two days police custody to alleged PG operators Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi in the Satya Niketan building collapse case. Seven people died in the incident. The building owner's son and a contractor were also arrested.

Two PG Operators in Police Custody

Patiala House Court on Friday granted two days of police custody of Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi for investigation.

Advocate Shubham Tyagi is an advocate of Patiala House Court. As per Delhi Police, both were alleged PG Operators in the building that collapsed on September 6 in Satya Niketan.

Seven people lost their lives after a five-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6. Shubham Tyagi surrendered before the Patiala House Court. He is an alleged PG Operator and Partner of Sudhanshu.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Nishu Jindal granted two days of police custody of Shubham Tyagi and a further two days of custody to Sudhanshu. Shubham's anticipatory bail was dismissed by the Court yesterday. He was arrested by the police after he surrendered before the court. Delhi Police has sought two days custody of Shubham and Sudhanshu. Police said that both accused are required to be confronted and Shubham's mobile is also to be recovered.

Building Owner's Family, Contractor Arrested

The Court remanded Mahesh Gupta and Sanoj to judicial custody after police interrogation. Mahesh Gupta is a building owner's son, and Sanoj is a labour contractor.

Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj and Sudhanshu were produced before the court after two days of police custody. Patiala House Court on September 9 granted 2 days of police custody to Mahesh Gupta, contractor Sanoj and PG Operator Sudhanshu.

Delhi police had sought 3 days of police custody of Mahesh Gupta, contractor Sanoj and PG Operator Sudhanshu. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kautuk Bhardwaj had granted two days custody of Building owner's son Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj and Sudhanshu after hearing the custody application of Delhi police. Delhi police had sought three days custody of the accused persons to investigate the case and to arrest another PG operator, Subham Tyagi.

On September 7, the Duty Magistrate of Patiala House on Monday Night remanded Mahesh Gupta to two days of police custody. His parents, Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, have been remanded to judicial custody. They were produced at the residence of the duty magistrate late at night. They have been arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan Building collapse case.

Property Details and Rescue Outcome

Earlier, Delhi Police had moved an application seeking custodial remand of Mahesh Gupta and 14 days of judicial custody of Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta. According to Delhi Police, the building’s electricity connection was in Hariram Gupta’s name, while his son was handling its management. The property was registered in the name of Hariram’s wife, Urmila Gupta.

As per Delhi police, the building owners and beneficiaries, Hariram Gupta, aged 81 years, his wife Urmila Gupta, aged 75 years, and their son Mahesh Gupta, aged 52 years, were arrested in the case. During examination, it was found that the property is in the name of Urmila Gupta. It was being managed and run by her husband, Hariram and her son, Mahesh. Hariram has electricity connections of two floors in his name. He is a retired Sergeant from the Indian Air Force. Mahesh is running a hardware and paint shop. He has 2 kids.

In addition, a search of the PG Operators and labour contractors is being made. Their role will also be examined in the case, and accordingly action will be taken, the police said. The rescue operations have been completed by the agencies. A total of twelve persons were rescued, out of which seven had expired. The families of the deceased persons have been handed over the mortal remains. (ANI)