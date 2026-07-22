CJP's Explosive Warning to Centre: '20 July Was Just a Trailer' | Jantar Mantar | India News

CJP leader Ranka has issued a strong warning, saying the July 20 protest was "just a trailer" and that millions more people could come to Delhi if the government's demands are not met. Speaking to ANI on July 22, he claimed the movement is one of the biggest in post-independence India, accused police of using excessive force during the earlier protest, and insisted that the agitation remains peaceful and follows the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.Watch the full statement and the latest developments from Delhi.