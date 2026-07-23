CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Targets Union Minister J.P. Nadda
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das launched a sharp attack on Union Minister JP Nadda, accusing the government of ignoring students protesting for over 30 days. He alleged that anti-social elements are used to derail peaceful protests and claimed recent police action has intensified public anger. CJP also reiterated that the protest will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
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