Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar interacted with over 1000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Goa, calling them the 'foundational pillar of democracy' for their instrumental role in preparing and safeguarding the integrity of electoral rolls.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Goa. Over 1000 BLOs from various parts of the State took part in the interaction held in Goa.

BLOs are 'Foundational Pillar of Democracy': CEC

In his inaugural address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar described the BLOs as the foundational pillar of the world's largest democracy. He added that the preparation of Electoral Rolls and the conduct of elections in India are executed strictly as per the Constitution of India, law and instructions issued by ECI, a press note said.

It said that CEC Gyanesh Kumar stated that the BLOs are the first interface of the Election Commission of India with the citizens. The Chief Election Commissioner also underscored how the BLOs of Goa had played and continue to play an instrumental role in the preparation of the Electoral Rolls.

Commending the BLOs for safeguarding the integrity of the Electoral Roll, Kumar said that Electoral Rolls, as well as the entire election process, are concurrently audited by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised political parties and the Polling and Counting Agents of the candidates.

Event Highlights and Interactive Session

Short videos explaining the roles of BLOs in Konkani and BLAs in English were also released on the occasion. The occasion also featured a cultural programme celebrating Goa's rich traditions and heritage, it said.

The BLOs also had a Question-and-Answer session with the CEC as part of the meeting. BLOs had an opportunity to clarify their doubts directly through the interaction.

Previous Interaction in Tamil Nadu

Earlier, on August 27, Kumar interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Tamil Nadu during the Regional Conference on Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELC 2.0) and the ECINET App in Chennai.

The interaction, held at Kalaivanar Arangam, provided an opportunity for BLOs to share their grassroots experiences and insights from the field, while highlighting their role in strengthening the electoral process. The conference brought together participants to exchange ideas and experiences on strengthening Electoral Literacy Clubs, enhancing electoral awareness and exploring the role of the ECINET App. (ANI)