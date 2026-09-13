The 19 Rashtriya Rifles held a solemn ceremony in Anantnag to mark the fourth anniversary of Operation Gadol, honouring four personnel who died in the 2023 counter-terrorism operation with a wreath-laying and a Chinar tree plantation drive.

The 19 Rashtriya Rifles commemorated the fourth anniversary of Operation Gadol, a significant joint counter-terrorism operation conducted in the Gadol forests of Kokernag, Anantnag, in September 2023, with a solemn Wreath-Laying Ceremony and Chinar Tree Plantation Drive at the Battalion Headquarters, Larkipora.

As per the release, the ceremony was organised in solemn remembrance of the four brave personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty during Operation Gadol — Colonel Manpreet Singh, KC (P), SM, Major Aashish Dhonchak, SC (P), SM, DSP Humayun Muzzammil Bhat, KC (P) and Sepoy Pardeep Singh, SC (P). Their courage, leadership and selfless devotion to duty remain an enduring source of inspiration for the security forces and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Solemn Tributes Paid

The ceremony was attended by Amod Ashok Nagpure, IPS, SSP Anantnag, and Colonel Rohit Rattan, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, along with officers and personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police. During the wreath-laying ceremony, floral tributes were paid to the four martyrs in remembrance of their exceptional courage and sacrifice. The ceremony served as a solemn reaffirmation that the sacrifices made during the operation continue to be remembered with the deepest respect and gratitude, the release said.

A Living Memorial

As a lasting tribute to the fallen heroes, four Chinar saplings were planted near the main gate of the Battalion Headquarters, 19 Rashtriya Rifles also known as “Colonel Manpreet Singh Dwar”. The four Chinar trees, planted in the vicinity of Colonel Manpreet Singh Dwar, stand collectively as a living memorial to all four martyrs. The Chinar, deeply associated with the land and heritage of Jammu & Kashmir, symbolises strength, resilience, longevity and an enduring connection with generations to come.

Enduring Bond Between Forces

The presence of senior representatives of both the Army and Police during the commemoration also reaffirmed the enduring bond and solidarity between the two forces, united by a shared commitment to remember those who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the release said.

Legacy of Sacrifice

The Chinar Corps stands in solemn remembrance of its fallen heroes. Their sacrifice shall never be forgotten, their legacy shall never fade, and their courage shall continue to inspire all who serve the nation. “Their sacrifice shall never be forgotten. Their legacy shall continue to inspire," the release added.

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