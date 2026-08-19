Uttarakhand’s Khel Mahakumbh 2026 will run from September to October with competitions from panchayat to state level. The event will feature 18+ sports and opportunities for youth, women and para athletes.

Uttrakhand is gearing up for a major sporting initiative which will help find out the talented youth in various sports events in the state. In a tweet made on Tuesday, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami mentioned that Khel Mahakumbh 2026 has been planned with an aim to provide better exposure to talented sportspersons, especially hailing from rural and far flung areas.

Department of Youth Welfare & Provincial Guard has prepared the competition format of Khel Mahakumbh-2026 – Chief Minister Championship Trophy for the financial year 2026-27.

Khel Mahakumbh 2026 Dates Declared

The sporting event will be organized in different stages like Nyaya Panchayat stage, Assembly stage, Parliamentary constituency stage and state stage.

Local representatives will participate in the sporting event at the Nyaya Panchayat stage from September 1 to 10, 2026. After that, MLA Championship Trophy will be held from September 11 to 20, whereas MP Championship Trophy will be organized from September 21 to 30. Competitions for the Chief Minister Championship Trophy at the state stage will be organized from September 10 to October 30, 2026.

Kabaddi, Athletics and Kho-Kho in the Nyaya Panchayat Level

In the Nyaya Panchayat Level, kabaddi, athletics, kho-kho and murga jhapatta will be played by the boys and girls in Under-14 and Under-19 age groups.

In the Assembly Level, volleyball and pitthu games will be played directly along with the participation of players who qualify in the Nyaya Panchayat Level.

Wrestling, Football and Others in the Parliamentary Level

In the parliamentary constituency level, there will be direct competitions in mallakhamb, tug of war, marbles, football and badminton. Apart from that, players who qualify in the Assembly Level will play in other disciplines.

State Championship will Include 18+ Disciplines

The State Level Programme will comprise of disciplines like judo, boxing, table tennis, taekwondo, karate, basketball, hockey, handball, yogasana, swimming, archery, fencing, wrestling, pencak silat, powerlifting, weightlifting, baseball and lawn tennis.Apart from that, separate competitions will be organised for women in open category and male/female athletes with disabilities.

Action Plan Released for Khel Mahakumbh

The Youth Welfare and Provincial Guard Director, Deepti Singh, has come out with a comprehensive action plan for the same and sought cooperation from all the departments concerned with organizing the games.

As per the claims of the government, the idea behind this program is to create a larger platform for the young talent in sports from Uttarakhand.