A viral video showing a man dumping bags of construction waste along a clean, green roadside in Lucknow has triggered outrage online. A woman filming the incident criticised his lack of civic sense, while viewers tagged police and civic authorities, demanding strict action. Many called for fines and penalties.

A video showing a man dumping bags of waste on the side of a clean, green road has gone viral on social media, sparking anger over civic sense and irresponsible waste disposal. The incident reportedly from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh triggered strong reactions with commenters tagging the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh Police to take strict action.

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Man seen dumping waste by roadside

In the video, a man arrives in a car carrying gunny bags. He is seen taking out what appears to be construction-related waste and throwing it on the roadside. The stretch looks clean and surrounded by greenery.

A woman recording the incident can be heard objecting to his behaviour. She questions how people can spoil a clean public space and says such behaviour makes it difficult for authorities to keep areas clean.

He continues dumping the material as the person filming documents the incident. As if dumping the waste was not enough, the man is also seen throwing a water bottle and other rubbish from the car onto the road moments later, further littering the otherwise clean stretch.

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Internet demands action

The video has drawn a strong response, with many users calling for the vehicle to be identified and action to be taken. Several comments tagged @uppolice, @lkopolice and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, asking officials to investigate.

Some users demanded a fine or legal action, saying penalties could discourage public dumping. Others said the incident showed the gap between demanding clean cities and taking responsibility for keeping them clean.

Some commenters also said proper waste collection facilities are important, arguing that both authorities and citizens have responsibilities.

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Civic sense becomes the bigger debate

The incident has revived a debate around civic responsibility. Social media users often complain about dirty roads and overflowing waste, but such videos also trigger criticism of people who dispose of rubbish in public spaces themselves.

Comments ranged from demands for strict enforcement to sarcastic remarks about the vehicle used to dump waste outside. Some users urged people to report such incidents rather than simply filming them.

The video continues to circulate online as viewers urged local authorities to take appropriate action against the person.

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