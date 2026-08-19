A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by her father, became pregnant twice and was forced to undergo an abortion before being admitted to a private hospital as an adult married woman using forged documents, police said.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by her father, became pregnant twice and was forced to undergo an abortion before being admitted to a private hospital as an adult married woman using forged documents, police said. The newborn baby boy she delivered was allegedly sold to another person, according to news agency PTI.

The case came to light on Monday, following which police arrested eight people, including the teenager’s father, paternal aunt and a nurse.

According to a police official, the alleged sexual abuse began in 2023 after the girl’s mother separated from her husband and left their three daughters in his care. The girl, the eldest of the siblings, told police that her 38-year-old father raped her at the house of a relative under the New Rajendra Nagar police station area.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed the assault. The abuse reportedly continued, eventually leaving the teenager pregnant.

When the girl told her paternal aunt about the pregnancy, the aunt allegedly informed the father. Police said the father then assaulted the girl and, with the alleged assistance of the aunt, obtained abortion pills and forced her to take them. She subsequently suffered a miscarriage.

Despite this, the alleged abuse continued. The teenager became pregnant again in 2025, after which her father reportedly took her to the residence of nurse Varsha Mandal.

Mandal allegedly sent the girl to the home of her acquaintance, Geeta Rai, also a nurse. The teenager stayed there for nearly two months.

Police alleged that Rai arranged for the minor to be portrayed as an adult married woman and used forged documents, including a fake Aadhaar card, to secure her admission to a private hospital in Raipur’s Dangania area.

The teenager later delivered a baby boy through a surgical procedure. Police alleged that after the delivery, the newborn was sold to another person by the doctor, the girl’s father and other accused individuals.

The girl reportedly remained at Rai’s house for around 15 days after giving birth before her father took her back home.

She later managed to contact her mother through social media and disclosed the alleged abuse. On Monday, her mother took her to the police station, where a complaint was registered.

Police have booked the accused at New Rajendra Nagar police station under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those concerning rape, forgery, criminal intimidation, causing hurt, acts intended to cause or prevent miscarriage and common intention.

The stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act have also been invoked.

Those arrested include the teenager’s father and paternal aunt, Rohit Kumar Rai, 35, his wife Yogita Rai alias Geeta, 32, Saheb Mandal, 42, a supervisor at a private hospital, his wife Varsha Mandal, 34, a man accused of purchasing the newborn and another woman.

Police said further investigation is underway.