Two young women reportedly got into a physical fight at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park after a disagreement allegedly linked to making reels. The altercation drew a crowd, while several visitors recorded it on their phones. A video of the scuffle has since circulated on social media. The reason for the dispute remains unclear.

A physical fight between two young women at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park drew a large crowd of visitors on Sunday, with a video of the altercation later circulating widely on social media. The incident reportedly began with a disagreement linked to making social media reels at the popular city park. The exact reason for the argument, however, has not been independently established.

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Argument reportedly turns into a fight

According to information circulating online, the two women were involved in an argument before the situation escalated into a physical confrontation. A video of the incident shows the women grappling with each other, with one appearing to pull the other’s hair. Several visitors can be seen standing nearby as the altercation unfolds.

The public fight quickly attracted attention, with people gathering around to watch what was happening. Some visitors also took out their mobile phones and recorded the scene.

It remains unclear what exactly triggered the dispute or whether the two women knew each other before the incident.

Video sparks reactions online

The footage has since been shared across social media, where it has attracted a range of reactions.

Some users criticised the women for fighting in a crowded public place, while others focused on the growing trend of recording and sharing confrontations online.

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Several comments also made claims about the identities, backgrounds or nationalities of the women. However, these claims have not been verified and should not be treated as established facts.

The incident also comes amid wider discussions about the use of public parks for social media content. Cubbon Park is a popular destination for walkers, families, photographers and young people who create reels and other online content.

Cubbon Park has seen concerns over reels

Cubbon Park has previously been at the centre of discussions over the use of the public space for commercial shoots and social media activities. In June 2025, Karnataka introduced restrictions on activities including baby shoots, modelling and reels at the park as part of efforts to curb its commercialisation and misuse.

The latest incident has added another layer to the conversation, although there is no indication that the reported fight itself was connected to any official restriction.

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Police response awaited

At the time of writing, no official statement from Bengaluru Police confirming the circumstances of the incident, the identities of those involved or any police action was available.

It is also unclear whether either woman has filed a complaint over the altercation.

As the video continues to circulate, the incident has drawn attention to how quickly minor disagreements in crowded public spaces can escalate and how such moments can become social media content within minutes.

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